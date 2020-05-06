Expand / Collapse search
Sean Ono Lennon mocks the term 'partner' as 'least sexy moniker'

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Sean Ono Lennon this week mocked the term "partner" as the “least sexy moniker” for a relationship he could imagine.

“When did it become woke to say ‘my partner?’" The 41-year-old musician son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

"I mean it’s the least sexy moniker I can think of. It’s as if you’re working together at a law firm. I’d rather be called ‘my b---h.’”

It's not the first time Lennon has ridiculed political correctness.

In March, he defended the term “Chinese coronavirus" that some had deemed racist.

"We live in a time that calling a virus that came from China, Chinese, is racist, (and arguably dangerous for Asians because: morons),” he tweeted March 20. “Oh, and calling a virus that probably didn’t come from Spain, Spanish, well that makes total sense."

Last June, he wrote that although left-wing intellectuals were the “most interesting people” when he was young, "we’ve become the church lady … It’s embarrassing. We’re offended by comedy and science. It’s pathetic.”

Lennon is a member of the psychedelic rock band the Claypool Lennon Delirium, formed with musician Les Claypool.