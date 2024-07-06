Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returns to Instagram with video of private jet amid legal troubles: ‘No place like home'

Sean "Diddy" Combs returned to Instagram Friday, posting a video of himself boarding his private jet as his legal troubles heat up.

The 54-year-old rapper scrubbed his Instagram account, including a video in which he apologized about the emergence late last month of hotel surveillance video that appeared to show him beating ex Cassie Ventura in 2016.

In the new Instagram story video, Combs greets the crew as he walks toward the jet, which has a welcome mat that says "Combs Air."

"There's no place like home," Combs says before boarding the plane.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS RETURNS KEY TO THE CITY OF NEW YORK AT MAYOR ERIC ADAMS' REQUEST AFTER CASSIE ASSAULT VIDEO

Last year, before the surveillance video surfaced, he settled a lawsuit brought by Ventura, who accused him of rape in her complaint.

Combs, who faces a number of other lawsuits, is targeted in a new complaint from a former porn star who accuses the mogul of grooming her into sex trafficking her after she worked at his annual Labor Day white party.

Adria English alleged in the lawsuit she was "required" to take narcotics at Combs' white party when first employed by Combs in 2004. She claimed Combs "laced the liquor with ecstasy" and gave her strict instructions on which bottles to drink from.

English claimed she had been sex-trafficked between 2004 and 2009 by Combs, Tamika Thomas and Jacob Arabov, aka "Jacob the Jeweler." The petition is the 10th lawsuit filed against the music mogul since November.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' FEDERAL RAIDS ON HOMES, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LAWSUITS: WHAT TO KNOW

The rapper was also seen white water rafting with three others in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last weekend.

Combs' legal team has denied all the allegations.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex-trafficked anyone," his legal team told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court," Combs' attorney, Jonathan Davis, said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Combs Saturday for comment on his Instagram post.

The rapper's home in LA's exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood has also hit the market for $70 million, three months after it was raided by federal investigators as part of a a sex trafficking investigation, TMZ reported. His Miami home was also raided.