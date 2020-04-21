Rosie O'Donnell confident Donald Trump won’t be reelected, blames ‘The Apprentice’ creator for his fame

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rosie O’Donnell is confident that Donald Trump will not win reelection in the 2020 presidential race.

The 58-year-old former talk show host sat down for a remote interview on comedian Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast where they discussed her long and storied career in comedy and television. Eventually, the conversation turned to politics and O’Donnell’s years-long feud with Donald Trump.

During the episode, Maron noted that seeing Trump not only get elected in 2016 but still have support going into 2020 after his handling of the coronavirus pandemic has made him question whether or not “people are fundamentally good.”

IS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DEADLY AS SARS, MERS? MAYO CLINIC VIROLOGIST DR. MATTHEW BINNICKER EXPLAINS

When he threw the question to his guest, O’Donnell explained that she believes people are going to step up and vote Trump out of office.

“I do, I do believe that. I have to believe it,” she replied. “I think November we’re going to be a landslide and take him out, that’s what I have to believe. I firmly believe that the heart of the nation is bigger than his mental illness and people will rise to the occasion and vote him out.”

Trump and O’Donnell have been in a heated feud even before he was running for office. However, she explained that despite their fiery words back-and-forth with one another, she only ever met him twice.

The star explained that she was brought to Trump's wedding to Marla Maples as a mutual friend's guest and Trump shook her hand.

"And then I met him once at the ‘Survivor’ finale,” she said.

IS IT CORONAVIRUS OR A COLD? HOW TO SAFELY CARE FOR A SICK RELATIVE

According to Yahoo Entertainment, O’Donnell hosted the 2002 Season 4 reunion of “Survivor.” Apparently, Trump was on hand to discuss a different reality show with creator Mark Burnett that would eventually become the biggest bump to his profile, “The Apprentice.”

"I blame Mark Burnett for the vast majority of the problems this nation has, coming to terms with who he is in actuality," O’Donnell explained. "I feel Mark Burnett is directly, personally responsible."

She added: “He was very kind and a great guy and I really liked him and then he did this ‘Apprentice.’ And I kept saying to him, 'What the hell are you doing? What are you putting up this guy as Mr. Successful? He didn't even have a boardroom before Mark Burnett and it was all plywood to begin with! So, he created this image that is nothing like who he is, that is devoid of all facts about his essence and his character and he let that ride out 10-years worth in the United States and people still believe it."

Despite his feud with the president, she did make sure to note that she’s never once had an issue with any of Trump’s supporters in-person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've never had a Trump supporter come over to me and say anything," she revealed. "Sometimes online it does, but you gotta really tune that out."