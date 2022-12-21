Rolling Stones' Keith Richards celebrates his birthday and anniversary in kissing photo with Patti Hansen

It's been a good week for Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards, who just celebrated his 79th birthday and his 39th wedding anniversary with wife Patti Hansen.

In new Instagram photos shared by their daughter, Theodora, the couple recreated a wedding photo with a kiss. Hansen wore her wedding dress for the occasion and Richards was in a bubblegum pink sweater that said "Sagittarius."

"A jubilee happened yesterday," Theodora wrote. "My parents had a party where we celebrated my dad being another year older and that my parents have been married for 39 years (really it’s 43yrs of togetherness but we’ll go off the legitimacy of their 1983 Cabo wedding)."

The couple have two daughters together, and Richards has three (two living) other children from another relationship.

Theodora continued, "I am so proud of this family. We’ve been through a lot but the love is so strong and powerful that it carries us forever forward on a cloud of compassion and courage. I love you mom and dad. You guys are my inspiration. And HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY dear Daddio."

The rock star celebrated another year around the sun Dec. 18.

He and his bride, who is thirteen years younger, were married on his special day.

Richards wrote on his Instagram alongside a throwback photo of him playing the guitar for his bride at their wedding, "Happy Anniversary Patricia," with a red emoji. "Love, Keith."

Hansen was previously married to actor James DePaiva from 1981 until 1983.