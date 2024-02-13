Rod Stewart slams Ed Sheeran's music, calls him an 'old ginger bollocks'

Rod Stewart is not a fan of Ed Sheeran. In fact, he doesn't "know any of his songs."

In a recent interview with The Times, the 79-year-old British rock star opened up about whether current artists are making music that can stand the test of time as his music has.

Stewart was asked if he believed that musicians were still making timeless music. "I’m sure they are," he replied before referring to his own 1971 song, "You mean like 'Maggie May'? Songs that will be played in 50 years?"

"I like whatshisname," Stewart continued, forgetting a certain musician's name. "Oh f---ing great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around."

A Times reporter suggested Sheeran's name as the musician he was referring to. "No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks. Jesus," Stewart replied.

Rod then began singing the lyrics, "I’ll be riding shotgun," which the outlet recognized as George Ezra's "Shotgun."

"Yes! I think he writes really tremendous songs," Rod said of George. "He’ll be around for quite a while."

Sheeran was involved in a court battle last year after he was accused of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 song, "Thinking Out Loud." In May, a jury ruled that he didn't copy Gaye's classic hit.

Ed shared a statement shortly after leaving the New York courthouse following his win.

The "Castle on the Hill" singer-songwriter expressed gratitude to the jury but also worried about what the lawsuit meant for future artists.

"I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I’m not having to retire from my day job after all. But, at the same time, I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all," he said.

It wasn't Sheeran's first time in the courtroom defending his music. He previously won a court fight in the U.K. in 2017 over his song "Shape of You." The musician similarly criticized the lawsuit after that verdict.

During Stewart's interview with the outlet, he said the 1988 song "Cars and Girls" by Prefab Sprout and 2014's "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson are his favorite songs of all time. He simultaneously slammed the current state of the music industry, saying artists now prioritize fame "before everything."

"We were brave in those days to go into the music business," Stewart said. "We didn’t know where it would take us, but record companies were different. They would give you a try. Also, the people I came up with – the [Rolling] Stones, Elton [John] – we all came into it because we loved the music."

He continued, "Money and fame didn’t factor – it was a burning ambition to sing. That may have changed. Now it’s more, ‘Ooh, let’s have a go at music. I don’t even have to play well. Maybe I’ll get rich.’ Fame comes before everything. All kids want is fame."