Robert Durst wrote note about location of friend's body in 2000, defense admits

Lawyers for Robert Durst, the eccentric multimillionaire heir dogged by accusations that he killed his first wife decades ago, admitted he wrote a note tipping off police to the location of a friend he is also suspected of killing.

The attorneys said in a Christmas Eve court filing in Los Angeles Superior Court that Durst wrote the note directing police to the Beverly Hills, Calif., home of Susan Berman.

Durst, a real estate heir, has pleaded not guilty to Berman's death. However, he told a documentary film crew that the note could have only been sent by the killer.

Durst, 76, has been embroiled in a decades-long legal saga since he was accused in 1982 of killing his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in New York and disposing of her body.

He has denied any involvement in her death, but his off-camera remarks were featured in an HBO documentary that examined his wife's disappearance and other slayings Durst was charged with, including Berman's.

In "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," Durst muttered to himself on a live microphone: "You're caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

He was arrested in 2015, hours before the airing of the documentary's final episode. Prosecutors believe Durst fatally shot Berman in her home in 2000. He allegedly told her about his first wife's death, prosecutors said.

Authorities in New York had reopened their investigation into Kathleen Durst's death and planned to talk with Berman at the time she was killed.

The revelation about the note was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors in February. Defense attorneys said they made a strategic decision after a judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

Durst was previously acquitted of the 2003 murder of a neighbor in Texas. He claimed he acted in self-defense before dismembering the body and throwing it into the sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.