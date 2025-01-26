Expand / Collapse search
Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe quips brother Chad is ‘back to being 15’ after losing his home to LA fire and receiving hand-me-downs

Palisades Fire destroyed actor Chad Lowe's home

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Steve Guttenberg reminds LA of shared humanity during wildfires: 'Just wheeling a small suitcase behind you' Video

Steve Guttenberg reminds LA of shared humanity during wildfires: 'Just wheeling a small suitcase behind you'

Actor Steve Guttenberg discusses the devastating wildfires sweeping through Southern California and shares his firsthand experiences on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Rob Lowe's duties as a big-brother have been reactivated in the aftermath of the LA fires, as his brother and fellow actor, Chad Lowe, finds himself homeless.

"My brother, unfortunately, Chad, lost his home. Everything in it. His entire neighborhood - gone," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "He has three little girls. All their friends lost everything," he continued. 

As a result, Lowe, 60, is doing what he can to support his kid brother, joking that the situation is reminiscent of their childhood.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Rob Lowe soft smiles in a black jacket and white t-shirt on the carpet split Chad Lowe in a black jean jacket and white shirt looks at the camera on the carpet inset a photo of Chad Lowe's home burned to the ground with only a chimney standing

Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images/Chad Lowe Instagram/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

"He got a lot of big brother hand-me-downs. He's back to being 15 years old," Lowe quipped, adding some much-needed levity to the conversation. "He loves to dress like a dad. I give him a lot of crap," Lowe continued of his brother's style, who is frequently featured on social media wearing a loose t-shirt and baseball cap. 

In an effort to make his brother comfortable, the "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor said he shilled out some appropriate attire, including a pair of sneakers he called his ‘Dad Hokas.’

Chad Lowe on the carpet in a black sweatshirt wraps his arms around one of his three young daughters, also standing next to his wife Kim in a black cardigan and white t-shirt

Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter pose for a photograph at the premiere of "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" with their three daughters, Nixie, Fiona and Mabel. (JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Chad shared pictures of his decimated family home on Instagram. "This is what remains of 10 years of building our lives. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by all the well wishes, and offers of assistance. We are ok and will be ok. We have each other. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

In a subsequent update to Instagram, Chad shared that his home had burned due to the Palisades Fire, which is now 87% contained, according to CAL FIRE. "It's a really tough time," he said, thanking followers for their outpouring of support. "I'm having good hours and bad hours. And I'm usually a pretty positive guy, for the most part, and I believe in the power of positive thinking and manifestation and karma… Those are practices, so, that's not my natural state of being. It's something I have to work at, daily."

He shared that his family was actively searching for a place to "relocate and start to rebuild our lives," although the conditions were difficult. "We will rebuild. We're going to be okay. We have each other. There are those out there who don't. Who are mourning family members who've passed, and don't have the means to rebuild their lives."

Chad, 57, also reflected on other parts of Los Angeles that had been impacted by the fires, as well as North Carolina, which continues to recover from a hurricane this past fall.

Chad Lowe in a black suit and white button down smiles next to his big brother Rob Lowe in a black suit and grey shirt

Actors Chad Lowe and Rob Lowe arrive at Hollywood Entertainment Museum Honors The Cast Of "Heroes" held at the Esquire House on Nov. 1, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I know that I'm blessed and very fortunate even in this event, which is life-altering. I know that I'm going to be okay and I just want to say thank you for your thoughts and prayers. They really do mean so much."

Representatives for the brothers did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

