Rob Lowe quips brother Chad is ‘back to being 15’ after losing his home to LA fire and receiving hand-me-downs

Rob Lowe's duties as a big-brother have been reactivated in the aftermath of the LA fires, as his brother and fellow actor, Chad Lowe, finds himself homeless.

"My brother, unfortunately, Chad, lost his home. Everything in it. His entire neighborhood - gone," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "He has three little girls. All their friends lost everything," he continued.

As a result, Lowe, 60, is doing what he can to support his kid brother, joking that the situation is reminiscent of their childhood.

"He got a lot of big brother hand-me-downs. He's back to being 15 years old," Lowe quipped, adding some much-needed levity to the conversation. "He loves to dress like a dad. I give him a lot of crap," Lowe continued of his brother's style, who is frequently featured on social media wearing a loose t-shirt and baseball cap.

In an effort to make his brother comfortable, the "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor said he shilled out some appropriate attire, including a pair of sneakers he called his ‘Dad Hokas.’

Earlier this month, Chad shared pictures of his decimated family home on Instagram. "This is what remains of 10 years of building our lives. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by all the well wishes, and offers of assistance. We are ok and will be ok. We have each other. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

In a subsequent update to Instagram, Chad shared that his home had burned due to the Palisades Fire, which is now 87% contained, according to CAL FIRE. "It's a really tough time," he said, thanking followers for their outpouring of support. "I'm having good hours and bad hours. And I'm usually a pretty positive guy, for the most part, and I believe in the power of positive thinking and manifestation and karma… Those are practices, so, that's not my natural state of being. It's something I have to work at, daily."

He shared that his family was actively searching for a place to "relocate and start to rebuild our lives," although the conditions were difficult. "We will rebuild. We're going to be okay. We have each other. There are those out there who don't. Who are mourning family members who've passed, and don't have the means to rebuild their lives."

Chad, 57, also reflected on other parts of Los Angeles that had been impacted by the fires, as well as North Carolina, which continues to recover from a hurricane this past fall.

"I know that I'm blessed and very fortunate even in this event, which is life-altering. I know that I'm going to be okay and I just want to say thank you for your thoughts and prayers. They really do mean so much."

Representatives for the brothers did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.