Rihanna urges 'resolve' for Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 'My heart is breaking'

Rihanna shared a message on Instagram amid rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

The singer called for "resolve" for the conflict that has seen casualties on both sides.

"My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! I can't bare (sic) to see it," she wrote.

"Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children! There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!"

GAL GADOT SLAMMED AFTER CALLING FOR UNITY FOR ISRAEL AND 'NEIGHBORS' IN GAZA AMID ONGOING CONFLICT

The Savage X Fenty owner isn't the first celebrity to speak out against the escalating situation.

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot echoed Rihanna's sentiment in a Tweet on Wednesday that received backlash on social media.

"My heart breaks," Gadot, who was born in Israel, tweeted. "My country is at war."

AMERICAN-ISRAELI FAMILY SPEAKS OUT FROM BOMB SHELTER AS HAMAS LAUNCHES TERROR ATTACK ON THEIR COMMUNITY

Social media users immediately posted nasty comments about the actress and would not let her forget her time serving in IDF, with multiple people accusing her of supporting "ethnic cleansing" and "mass genocide" for wishing Israel peace.

Gadot turned off comments to the post on Twitter.