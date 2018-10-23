Red Sox, Dodgers 2018 World Series: A look at celebrity fans

As the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face off on Tuesday evening in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series, here is a look at the celebrity fans who will be cheering on their favorite teams.

Boston Red Sox

Chris Evans

The 37-year-old star is a Boston native, and has continually cheered on his hometown's baseball team.

"Way to go Sox!!!" the "Avengers: Infinity War" actor tweeted after the Sox beat defending champion, the Houston Astros, on Thursday, advancing them to the World Series.

Mark Wahlberg

The "Patriots Day" star has been attending games at Fenway Park since he was a kid.

“We got tickets in the bleachers for only two bucks,” Wahlberg, who threw the first pitch at a Red Sox game in 2009, told Parade earlier this year.

“We hung around Fenway quite a bit," he continued. "There was a lot going on.”

Ben Affleck

Affleck, a Red Sox fan through-and-through, flat out refused "Gone Girl" director David Fincher's request to wear a New York Yankees cap for a scene in the 2014 film.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” Affleck told the New York Times.

“‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The 37-year-old actor, who was born and raised in LA, has always been vocal about his support for his hometown team. Currently, the "Don Jon" star is holding a poll on Twitter to see which team his fans believe will take home the World Series.

"Please don't say Boston," he pleaded with his social media followers.

Mario Lopez

The "Extra" host, a die-hard Dodgers fan, has been hoping his team would make it to the World Series again.

"Let's go Dodgers!!! #PrayersUp," Lopez, 45, tweeted on Oct. 20 ahead of the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The couple is frequently spotted attending games together at Dodger Stadium.

In fact, Kutcher, 40, and Kunis, 35, proudly flew the team's flag at Game 6 of the 2017 World Series.