Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Red Sox, Dodgers 2018 World Series: A look at celebrity fans

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Ahead of the 2018 World Series, here's a look at the celebrity fans and their favorite teams. 

Ahead of the 2018 World Series, here's a look at the celebrity fans and their favorite teams.  (Getty)

As the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face off on Tuesday evening in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series, here is a look at the celebrity fans who will be cheering on their favorite teams.

Boston Red Sox

Chris Evans

Chris Evans is a Boston native and an avid fan of the Red Sox. 

Chris Evans is a Boston native and an avid fan of the Red Sox.  (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old star is a Boston native, and has continually cheered on his hometown's baseball team.

"Way to go Sox!!!" the "Avengers: Infinity War" actor tweeted after the Sox beat defending champion, the Houston Astros, on Thursday, advancing them to the World Series.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox play a game against Seattle at Fenway Park in 2009.

Mark Wahlberg throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox play a game against Seattle at Fenway Park in 2009. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The "Patriots Day" star has been attending games at Fenway Park since he was a kid.

“We got tickets in the bleachers for only two bucks,” Wahlberg, who threw the first pitch at a Red Sox game in 2009, told Parade earlier this year.

“We hung around Fenway quite a bit," he continued. "There was a lot going on.”

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck refused to wear a New York Yankees hat for a movie role.

Ben Affleck refused to wear a New York Yankees hat for a movie role. (AP)

Affleck, a Red Sox fan through-and-through, flat out refused "Gone Girl" director David Fincher's request to wear a New York Yankees cap for a scene in the 2014 film.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” Affleck told the New York Times.

“‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gorden-Levitt has always been vocal about his support for the Dodgers.

Joseph Gorden-Levitt has always been vocal about his support for the Dodgers. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

The 37-year-old actor, who was born and raised in LA, has always been vocal about his support for his hometown team. Currently, the "Don Jon" star is holding a poll on Twitter to see which team his fans believe will take home the World Series.

"Please don't say Boston," he pleaded with his social media followers.

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez has been hoping the Los Angeles Dodgers would make it to the World Series again.

Mario Lopez has been hoping the Los Angeles Dodgers would make it to the World Series again. (2015 Getty Images)

The "Extra" host, a die-hard Dodgers fan, has been hoping his team would make it to the World Series again.

"Let's go Dodgers!!! #PrayersUp," Lopez, 45, tweeted on Oct. 20 ahead of the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wave Dodgers flags prior to Game 6 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wave Dodgers flags prior to Game 6 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The couple is frequently spotted attending games together at Dodger Stadium.

In fact, Kutcher, 40, and Kunis, 35, proudly flew the team's flag at Game 6 of the 2017 World Series.