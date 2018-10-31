Reality star Lyric McHenry died of alcohol, drug overdose; man charged for concealing body: report

Reality star Lyric McHenry’s cause of death was reportedly revealed this week nearly three months after her body was found on a New York City sidewalk. A man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

McHenry, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, died of an overdose from a combination of alcohol, cocaine and heroin, an affidavit obtained by E! News on Tuesday said. The 26-year-old was found “unconscious and unresponsive” on Aug. 14 on a sidewalk in the Bronx, police said. She was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, 29, was arrested on Oct. 15 in connection with McHenry’s death and faces charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Mejia-Ramirez is accused of moving McHenry’s body with the help of two other men in the hours before she died, the New York Post reported.

He was released on bail Saturday and expected to appear in court Wednesday.

McHenry appeared alongside Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, on the 2016 E! show "EJNYC.” She had celebrated her 26th birthday just hours before her death and posted videos to Instagram showing her out at the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown in Manhattan.

