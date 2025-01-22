Reality star Lynn Ban, 52, dead weeks after emergency brain surgery from Aspen ski accident

"Bling Empire: New York" star Lynn Ban has died. She was 52.

Ban’s son, Sebastian, shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother on her social media.

"My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her," the post, accompanied by photos of Ban, read.

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all."

He added, "She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be."

Ban’s son’s final message to his mother was, "I will miss you forever," as he concluded his post with something she always told him – "I love you more than life itself."

"She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know… I will miss you forever… I love you more than life itself." — Sebastian, Lynn Ban's son

A NYPD spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital that their team responded to a call on Monday, Jan. 20 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Warren Street and West Street.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 52-year-old woman found "unconscious and unresponsive," inside the location.

"EMS responded and pronounced the female dead at the scene," police added.

Authorities shared that the medical examiner is currently determining the cause of death, but there were "no arrests." The investigation remains ongoing, police told Fox News Digital.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Weeks leading up to her death, the reality television star shared harrowing details about how she underwent emergency brain surgery after she suffered a brain bleed from a ski accident in Aspen.

"And In a blink of an eye… life can change. Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life," Ban wrote on Instagram in December.



"At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily, I always wear a helmet, It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom."



Ban continued to explain that she wanted to get checked by ski patrol in case she had a concussion.

After she had a minor headache, the paramedic suggested Ban go to the hospital for a CAT scan.

"Within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital. Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy," Ban wrote, as she mentioned her partner Jett Kain – who also starred on "Bling Empire: New York" – stood by her side.

She shared photos of her half-shaven head filled with stitches and her intubated in a hospital bed, with medical tubes inserted in the back of her head and in her mouth.

"There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses… support my family and friends. GOD IS GOOD."

"Grateful and blessed to see the new year," she concluded her post.

Meanwhile, celebrities, including Rihanna and fellow "Bling Empire" star Dorothy Wang, paid tribute to the beloved reality star.

"2025 is rocking me at this point! This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always! Can’t believe I’m writing this in a comment section rn! Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram.

Wang replied to her son Sebastian in the heartfelt post.

"Sebastian, we have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you-i will never forget. i won't forget so many wonderful things about your mother," Wang shared in the comments section.

"She was a true bada-- yet the kindest ray of light at the same time. yes she loved her fashion and her looks, but what truly mattered most to her was always you and your father, her tribe… we are all heartbroken."

Another "Bling Empire" star, Christine Chiu, sent her condolences as she remembered her dear friend.

"I am so sorry for your loss… Lynn [led] an inspiring and incredible life, and was an extraordinary human... mom, wife, artist, boss, queen. May her love and light live on forever."

Ban was born in Singapore, and was a famous New York City jewelry designer who created custom pieces for star-studded celebrities, including Rihanna and Beyoncé.

She was part of the "Bling Empire: New York" cast when it debuted on Netflix in 2023. The series was a spinoff of the original "Bling Empire" set in Los Angeles, as the hit show followed the luxurious lives of a group of wealthy Asian Americans living in New York City.

Ban is survived by her husband, Jett, and son, Sebastian.