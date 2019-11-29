Former ‘RHOC’ star Alexis Bellino slammed for calling out ‘maids’ in Instagram post: ‘Stop being lazy’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Alexis Bellino is being taken to task over an Instagram post admonishing her maids for their cleaning, or lack thereof.

“When your couch accidentally disconnects and you realize your maids aren’t doing deep cleaning. Found 2 socks too… 😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤔,” Bellino, 42, captioned an interior photo that showed pillow feathers, paper cutouts of ‘peace’ signs and a blue mechanical pencil on the floor by her leather sofa.

However, Bellino’s comments about her living room not being cleaned properly did not sit well with many followers who slammed the reality star for calling out her employees.

“Stop being lazy and crying about your 1st world problems. Clean it yourself,” one commenter wrote in response to Bellino’s post, while another echoed the sentiment, adding, “Who says that?? This isn’t gross ... you are ... #unfollow.”

Another commenter noted Bellino’s timing of her post, which she shared a day after Thanksgiving and questioned if the “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” alum was even grateful for her blessings.

“Why would you post this? So much for being thankful huh? This makes you even more unlikable…,” wrote the user.

Additionally, some followers felt that Bellino could have used different verbiage than calling the cleaners maids and felt the term was demeaning.

“Maid is such a trashy word. You sound really privileged,” one person wrote, another adding, “Let’s call them house keepers instead. It sounds better.”

Despite the onslaught of criticism, some users actually agreed with Bellino and jumped to her point that paying for a service should mean that the service be performed properly.

“If you are paying someone for a service, that’s unacceptable,” one fan said.

The former “RHOC” star has not respond to any of the outrage against her. A rep for Bellino did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.