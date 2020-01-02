'Real Housewives' star LeeAnne Locken says she contemplated suicide ahead of wedding

LeeAnne Locken is opening up about a tough period in her life.

In part one of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" three-part reunion that aired Wednesday, Locken, 52, revealed that she once contemplated suicide before tying the knot to her husband, Rich Emberlin, People reported.

Locken's revelation came after host Andy Cohen read a fan's question that called out the reality star for speaking "flippantly" about suicide earlier in the season. The fan called Locken's behavior "insensitive" since her co-star Stephanie Hollman had admitted to attempting to take her own life at age 22.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR LEEANNE LOCKEN ACCUSED OF RACISM IN NEW TRAILER

When Cohen questioned Locken about whether or not she did, in fact, contemplate taking her own life three months before her wedding, she nodded her head, the outlet reported.

Locken's confession was then met with criticism by some of her co-stars. Hollman agreed with the fan, claiming the way Locken discussed the topic on the show was "very jarring."

'RHOD' STAR D'ANDRA SIMMONS OPENS UP ABOUT ABUSIVE EX: 'HE FRACTURED MY SKULL'

"It felt like it wasn't like, 'Hey, I'm hurting, I think I'm going to kill myself tonight.' It seemed like you were just throwing it out there," Hollman explained, according to People.

Bravo star D'Andra Simmons, whose father committed suicide, took an issue with it as well.

"That was so offensive to me because of what I went through with my father. Going and seeing somebody that put a hole in their head from a bullet and having to clean it up and then having to go to the mortuary," Simmons said, according to People. "I don't want to relive that. So if you're going to talk about [it], don't talk about it like that in front of me."

Back in October, Locken was accused of racism after the midseason trailer showed her calling co-star Kary Brittingham a "little chirpy Mexican."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later defended herself on Twitter, writing, "I am NOT a racist."

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.