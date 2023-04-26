'Reacher' star Allan Ritchson praises faith-based flicks as the new pulpit: Something 'I want to be a part of'

"Reacher" and "The Hunger Games" star Allan Ritchson said supporting faith-based films is important to keep conversations about Christ alive, telling Christian Headlines they are something he is proud to be a part of.

"I want to be a part of stories like that," he said during a prayer Zoom call with the cast and crew of the upcoming film "Ordinary Angels," per the outlet's report.

"If that’s [films] where the pulpit is for people who wouldn’t normally step foot in a church, then that’s still a great way to have that conversation. It matters that these films get supported," he added.

The 40-year-old star's role in the upcoming Christian flick, set to hit theaters on October 13, focuses on a hopeful message of a single mom rallying a community around a family suffering from a medical crisis.

The production company, Kingdom Story, has been in the spotlight recently for its role in directing other faith-based films, including "I Can Only Imagine," "I Still Believe" and the wildly successful "Jesus Revolution" flick that recently skyrocketed to number one on the Amazon bestseller chart and helped put Christian films on Hollywood's radar.

Ritchson said films like "Ordinary Angels" leave an encouraging message for viewers who feel as if God chooses heroes to make a difference in the world while, in reality, everyone can be the spark that initiates change.

"God continually shows up in our world in a way that kind of boggles our mind," he said, per Christian Headlines' report. "Because we, for whatever reason, I think we continue to buy into the idea that ... God chooses heroes to do His work. And it's just never been the case. It's the broken and the dysfunctional that God proves His power and strength through. And this a story of that, too."

He continued, adding that the film reminds Christians that those with imperfect and broken identities is often who God chooses to relay his message through.

With the recent success of "Jesus Revolution," faith-based films and those seeking an inspirational message a glimmer of hope.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, "His Only Son" director David Helling said America is hungry for Christian cinema because people feel discouraged by the dark times that eclipsed recent years.

"The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not overcome it," he said.

Ritchson will star alongside Hillary Swank, Emily Mitchell and Skywalker Hughes in "Ordinary Angels."