Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads not guilty to racketeering, firearms charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine limped into Manhattan court on Monday to plead not guilty to charges that he’s a violent, drug-dealing gang member — as his lawyer revealed that he was transferred to another jail because of “threats” from his co-defendants.

The rainbow-haired rapper, who sported his signature braids and navy prison scrubs, looked glum as he and three others were hauled back into Manhattan federal court a week after they were indicted on racketeering and firearms charges.

The courtroom, which was packed with relatives, erupted into laughter as Assistant US Attorney Michael Longyear laid out the litany of charges against the men.

He said there is surveillance video that links Tekashi to an April 21 shooting at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the “Gummo” rapper was set to perform an entrance song for one of the boxers.

“Who sang the intro song?” Judge Paul Engelmayer asked, prompting the chuckles.

“I don’t have that information,” Longyear replied.

Tekashi and his crew were at the venue for the bout between Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas, one of three fights on the card that evening. But on their way to a VIP area, they were confronted by a rival rap crew and that’s when someone from Tekashi’s entourage squeezed off a single shot, TMZ reported at the time. No one was hit.

A .32-caliber shell was found at the scene but not processed after it was handled by arena staff. Tekashi and his pals stayed behind for police interviews — and none were found with a weapon.

Prosecutors accuse Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and five others of terrorizing the city as members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, an offshoot of the Bloods. Also charged are his just-fired manager, Kifano “Shottie” Jordan, and three former associates, Faheem “Crippy” Walter, Jensel “Ish” Butler and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones.

All but Walter, who wasn’t in the courtroom, pleaded not guilty.

Last week, The Post reported that Tekashi was transferred from a federal jail in Brooklyn to an undisclosed lockup due to threats to his life.

Outside the courtroom, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro said he’s in a “facility in Queens.”

“He was moved because of his co-defendants’ threats,” Lazzaro said. “He is pretty good but he’s not happy.”

His co-counsel, Dawn Florio, added, “He’s safe but he’s not happy to be in jail.”

Tekashi was mysteriously moved out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn last week after also receiving threats from “other gang-affiliated inmates” while in general population, Lazzaro said.

The lawyer didn’t comment on why his client was limping.

Prosecutors said they’re poring through Hernandez’s three cellphones and his social media, including Snapchat and Instagram, as well as his iCloud and email.

They alleged Tekashi filmed an April robbery in Times Square and that some of the ill-gotten gains, including jewelry, were found at his Brooklyn home in September.

Longyear said the suspected gang members were also responsible for other acts of violence.

“The purposes of the enterprise included preserving and protecting the power, territory, and profits of the enterprise through acts involving murder … and threats of violence,” he said.

Walter wasn’t in court Monday because he was taken back to the hospital related to gunshot injuries he suffered in a scuffle with restaurant security last month.

Walter faces gang assault charges in the brawl at Philippe Chow.

Tekashi, who was shackled at the hands and ankles and seated in the jury box in front of his three co-defendants, didn’t once turn around to look at them. Instead, he stared into space and looked up at the ceiling.

As the men were led out of court, Jordan shouted to the gallery, “I love all my family. We don’t fall, we don’t bend, we don’t break” and then, “Entertainment.”

