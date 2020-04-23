Rapper Fred the Godson dead at 35 due to coronavirus complications

Fred the Godson, a rapper from New York City, has died due to complications from battling the coronavirus. He was 35.

A rep for Fred -- whose real name is Fredrick Thomas -- confirmed his passing to Fox News.

"New York City, Hip-Hop and the World lost a really good one yesterday. Fred left this world better than he found it," his spokesperson said Friday morning.

Fred's death was also confirmed by his friend DJ Self on Thursday.

Self wrote that Fred “was loved … never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother.”

Another friend and frequent music collaborator, Jaquae, also mourned Fred on social media.

He wrote, “Sleep in peace my brother…. You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

Fred confirmed he was in the hospital seeking treatment for coronavirus in an Instagram post on April 6. "I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 s--t! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat," he wrote.

His publicist told The Source on Wednesday that Fred's fever had broken after peaking at 105 degrees and as a result of the virus, his kidneys were not working.

The Bronx native also dealt with asthma.

In a recent interview with Bronx’s News 12, Fred's wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, said the musician was placed on a ventilator but that he had been showing signs of improvement.

“We need him like he is our strength, he is our good vibes, our positivity,” Jemmott said. She shares two daughters with Fred.