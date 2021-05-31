Radio star Bobby Bones talks potential run for office: 'I know who I am'

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones isn't currently pursuing a political career but he also isn't ruling it out.

The 41-year-old host has a new show, "Breaking Bobby Bones," on National Geographic in which he heeds his own advice — Fight. Grind. Repeat. — by traveling to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities.

Upon arrival, he meets local everyday heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today.

Bones, whose real name is Bobby Estell, previously teased a run for governor of Arkansas in the 2018 election and still hints at a possible political future.

He spoke to Fox News about how filming "Breaking Bobby Bones" might have moved the needle for him

"I know who I am. And I know that for me, the only reason I have any success at all is because I represent folks that have been through a lot," the "Dancing With the Stars" winner reflected while promoting the new Nat Geo show.

"I speak for people who often aren't spoken for. So when people start to ask, 'What's your opinion on this?' Here's my opinion: Unless you grow up on food stamps or you grow up with addiction in your family or you grow up with food insecurity, you don't understand that stuff," Bones reasoned.

The 41-year-old added, "So for me, it's not so much about being in politics as it's about being in the people business and having some people get their voices heard that don't often get their voices heard."

Bones pointed that sometimes socioeconomic insecurity is a "cycle."

"How do you break it? Education is a big part of my life. I try to help. I have scholarships that I pay for for people to hopefully break that cycle. So for me, if I never run for office, that's awesome, because I didn't feel the call to have to get in. I feel like people are doing the work that I would do. But who knows? It could be sooner than later," he teased.

"Breaking Bobby Bones" premieres Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic