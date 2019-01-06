Rachel Brosnahan can't contain herself after winning Golden Globe: ‘This is wild’

Rachel Brosnahan had a lot to say after taking home a Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress struggled to contain her emotions backstage after accepting her award for the Amazon Prime Original series.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life playing this part in this show,” Brosnahan, 28, told reporters Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif. “And the fact that people have responded so positively to the second season, it means a great deal because I’ve been part of great shows that never find an audience – so the fact that we’ve managed to hold on to ours feels huge. This is wild.”

While giving her acceptance speech the actress thanked her husband, “Younger” actor Jason Ralph, 32, whom she reportedly married last year.

“Jason, I love you,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here at all without you. Thank you.”