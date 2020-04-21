Queen Elizabeth video chats with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie to celebrate 94th birthday: report

Queen Elizabeth was able to celebrate her birthday in a very special way.

After their recent reported move to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 11-month-old son Archie jumped on a video call with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to celebrate the monarch's special day, according to People magazine.

Harry, 35, is Elizabeth's grandson, which makes Archie one of her eight great-grandchildren. Archie will turn 1 in just a matter of weeks.

RARE FOOTAGE OF QUEEN ELIZABETH AS A LITTLE GIRL RELEASED IN HONOR OF HER 94TH BIRTHDAY

People reported that like many others around the globe, Elizabeth is in isolation in the U.K. According to the outlet, she is with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

While Elizabeth couldn't spend her 94th birthday with Harry, Archie and Markle, 38, she was able to soak up some family time with them during the family's latest trip to England for their final royal engagements in March.

PRINCE PHILIP'S COUSIN SAYS QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS 'PATIENT' AND 'KIND' TO 'VERY SHARP' MOTHER-IN-LAW

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source told People at the time. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Markle and Harry have been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic by volunteering to deliver meals to those in need.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Easter Sunday and again on the following Wednesday, a rep for the organization confirmed to Fox News.