Queen Elizabeth misses first day of Royal Ascot amid ongoing mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth missed the opening day of Royal Ascot, Britain’s most popular horse racing event.

It was initially believed that the reigning monarch, an avid horse lover, would step out to kick off the festivities on Tuesday. However, the 96-year-old has been suffering from ongoing mobility issues, which have limited her appearances. Palace sources have previously shared that all the monarch’s public outings will be announced hours beforehand.

The queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, as well as his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, led the royal processional around the track. His nephew Peter Phillips appeared in the same carriage as the couple. His mother, Princess Anne, rode in another. The queen’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, as well as her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended.

This isn’t the first time the queen couldn’t make it to races. She also missed the Derby race at Epsom during the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth is likely resting after celebrating a major royal milestone with her daughter-in-law Camilla and her son Charles. On Monday, the duchess was formally invested by the queen into the Order of the Garter, also known as the oldest order of chivalry in the U.K. To commemorate the occasion, the palace released a new portrait of the queen standing between Camilla, 74, and Charles, 73. Elizabeth wore her Sovereign of the Garter sash and used a cane.

The queen didn’t join the rest of the royal family for the public portion of the royal event. However, she hosted a private meeting and lunch for her family inside the castle. Charles and Camilla did the ceremonial walk with Prince William and Prince Edward to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The private ceremony took place in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle, where the queen has been residing. Camilla will now formally be acknowledged as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth declared that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla will become queen consort when Charles accedes to the throne.

A key element of Garter Day is the investing of new Companions with the Order’s Insignia. This is done by The Queen, The Sovereign of the Garter, in the Throne Room.



Today, The Duchess of Cornwall became a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. pic.twitter.com/ljIO28r21P — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 13, 2022

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, whose admitted infidelity and longtime links to Camilla torpedoed his marriage to Diana, known as "the People’s Princess." The glamorous young mother of William and his younger brother Prince Harry died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after her messy, public split from Charles. She was 36.

But the public mood has softened since Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Since the couple said "I do," the duchess has taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on a wide range of issues, including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and helping the elderly.

With a down-to-earth style and sense of humor, she eventually won many people over. Her warmth softened Charles’ stuffy image and made him appear more relaxed, if not happier, as he visited houses of worship, unveiled plaques and waited for his chance to reign.

Charles has long made it clear that he wants Camilla to be known as queen when he ultimately succeeds his mother on the throne. Following the queen's announcement, he thanked his mother for her support.

"We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish," he said. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.’’

