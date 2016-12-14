'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott is engaged

A “Property Brothers” wedding is on the horizon.

HGTV star Drew Scott is engaged to his girlfriend of six years Linda Phan. The real estate expert confirmed his big news in a statement to People magazine.

“I’ve never met another woman like her and once you do, you want to be with her forever,” he told the magazine.

Scott proposed to Phan at a restaurant and after the big moment the pair celebrated at a surprise engagement party Scott had planned.

Every day for the past 6 years my love for Linda has grown stronger & last night I became the luckiest man in the world when she said #ido❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoKf6v5gqz — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) December 14, 2016

“I’ve had to be as stealthy as a ninja to pull this off,” he told People of planning the big night.

Scott hosts the hit home design show “Property Brothers” with his twin brother Jonathan Scott.