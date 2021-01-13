Film producer Tim Gautier arrested for allegedly killing wife in domestic disturbance

Film producer Tim Gautier has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife.

Tim Gautier, who is best known for producing the 2016 film "Eternal Salvation," was arrested Monday on a felony murder charge, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release.

Authorities say Gina Gautier, 57, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., was shot Monday "during a domestic dispute." She was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

Gautier was found by police officers at his property where the alleged domestic disturbance took place. He was "immediately detained by deputies inside his apartment, and a handgun was found at the scene," the release states.

RAPPER DABABY ARRESTED FOR CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM

Online prison records viewed by Fox News show that Gautier was brought to the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility and his bail amount has been set to $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Sergeant Albert Ramirez at (805)384-4761," the release states.

Gautier has worked in the film industry for over a decade. In addition to "Eternal Salvation," the producer also worked on a 2003 short film titled "A Fight for Glory" in which his wife Gina is also listed as a producer, according to his online bio.