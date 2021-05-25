Prince William jokingly scolded for ‘flirting’ with 96-year-old admirer

Kate Middleton may have some competition.

Over the weekend, Middleton’s husband, Prince William, visited Queen’s Bay Lodge, an Edinburgh, Scotland residential care home where he visited with a 96-year-old woman Betty and her granddaughter, Kimberly.

"It's customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek," Betty told William, 38, when he sat down to visit with her.

"Oh, you are sweet. You'll make me blush," the Duke of Cambridge replied, per People magazine. "When the rules relax more, I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek, Betty."

PRINCE WILLIAM CONFUSED AS TO WHY BROTHER HARRY KEEPS ‘THROWING HIS FAMILY UNDER THE BUS’: REPORT

After the adorable exchange, the royal was approached by a staffer, who jokingly asked: "Could you stop flirting with my residents?"

"Sorry," William responded, chuckling. "I'm trying not to — I'm not sure who's flirting more."

A short video shared to William’s official social media accounts featured several clips of the prince speaking with Betty, often laughing.

Also included was a photo of William beaming while speaking with the care home resident.

PRINCE WILLIAM RECALLS ‘PAINFUL MEMORY’ LEARNING OF PRINCESS DIANA'S DEATH

William’s weekend tour began on Friday with a visit to the Church of Scotland, where he serves as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly, after having been appointed so by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, Middleton, 39, joined her husband in Scotland, with plans to visit St. Andrew's University, where they met.

Kensington Palace called their visit to the university "trip down memory lane," People reports.

They were set to speak with students about living through the past year. There were also reportedly plans for the two to spend some time on the beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The busy weekend may have been just what the doctor ordered for William and Middleton, who are enduring some family strife with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In recent weeks, Harry has been open about his disdain for royal life and even accused others within the family of mistreating him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

William is said to be confused as to why his younger brother, 36, "continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV."