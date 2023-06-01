Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'nowhere near done' talking about royals, might make another documentary: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "nowhere near done" speaking out about their experience within the royal family, experts told Fox News Digital.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry is possibly shopping around the film rights to his memoir, "Spare." The Duke of Sussex is also interested in making a documentary about his mother, the late Princess Diana, a source told the royal commentator.

"The exploration of Harry's past is nowhere near done," Schofield said.

A recent report said Markle and Prince Harry are done with the tell-alls because there is "nothing left to say," but royal commentators disagree.

"'There is nothing left to say' is a factually inaccurate declaration," Schofield said. "Prince Harry himself told The Telegraph that he held back revelations in 'Spare' to protect his father and brother. This portion of his interview was instantly interpreted as a potential threat that Harry could continue to spill the tea."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," said it's more likely the pair might stop criticizing the royal family, but he doesn't expect them to "truly step back."

"There are issues and causes and awards and red carpets and ongoing lawsuits and grievances aplenty to keep them in the public eye," he told Fox News Digital. "There's a huge difference between stepping back and vanishing. Harry and Meghan wouldn't disappear from the public eye even if they knew how. They are born headline-grabbers."

Since Prince Harry and Markle left their senior roles as working royals in 2020, they have given people insight into why they made that decision in the first place. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on TV in 2021 for a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they accused the palace of having concerns over their firstborn son's skin color.

Markle also revealed that the media scrutiny, which the couple claimed was not handled properly by the royal family, led her to contemplate suicide.

The couple later spoke out about their time as working royals in a docuseries released by Netflix in 2022. Prince Harry followed this up with his memoir, "Spare." The book detailed the issues in his relationships with his father, King Charles, his brother, Prince William, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and more.

Despite the docuseries and the book, Schofield said there's no "proof of return on investment" for any content created by the royal couple.

"Netflix was quick to terminate Meghan Markle's project, 'Pearl.' Undeniably, the industry is primarily interested in Harry and Meghan's connection to the British royal family," Schofield noted. "Harry and Meghan risk irrelevance by distancing themselves from the royals. They will have to continue to remind us of their relationship, but it is getting harder and harder to do organically when the royals have so clearly distanced themselves – especially since Meghan is approaching more time away from the family than she was even on the royal scene."

"Would Harry and Meghan like to stay behind the scenes? Sounds nice ... but realistically the buyers expect more than that," she added.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe agreed on Prince Harry and Markle's "currency" being their royal family link.

"It's quite hard to imagine them staying behind the cameras, but I think there is genuinely scope for them to carve out a life in America where they can carry out their philanthropic work," Larcombe told Fox News Digital. "But you know, where they can do worthy causes, and they can make good and draw people's attention to issues that are important without having to plunge any more knives into the backs of Harry's family. You know, that is surely possible. How lucrative it will be will probably depend on how successful any documentaries and so on, things that they're involved in, prove to be."

Larcombe's advice to the couple would be to stop all the criticism.

"Stop the attacks. Stop the swipes in the comments because, as we can see, it's absolutely destroying their reputation in Britain," he said. "And I don't know how well it's going down in America, but certainly from the popularity polls for the royals, every time they open their mouth, they seem to slip further and further to the bottom."

Shannon Felton Spence, royal expert and former head of communications and politics at the British Consulate in Boston, told Fox News Digital the couple should turn their attention elsewhere.

"Hypothetically, if I was working with a rich client who wanted to elevate themselves socially, I would get them on boards and host committees of influential charitable organizations in town," she told Fox News Digital. "I would advise they give lots of donations and have cute lunches with the CEOs and board chairs, and in exchange be recognized at the gala events with awards. That’s the same playbook they are using with Meghan. It’s socialite 101, but I think she wants more than that."

Now is a "good time for them to turn the page," Spence said.

"They made $100 million from their tell-alls, which is more seed money than they need to kick off their work with Archewell," she said. "It’s time to actually show the public some impact work. However, it may be the case that the brands they have deals with are demanding diversification of their content because it’s gone totally stale. They have huge deals and in reality have produced very little. One podcast in three years does not $100 million make."

It's unclear what's set to happen next in the royal family as Markle and Prince Harry have no scheduled upcoming events to attend in the United Kingdom. Larcombe suggests that Prince Harry and Markle having "nothing left to say" could be a sign that "relations across the Atlantic are thawing."

"Harry said that the ball was in his father and brother's court during his interviews for his book, but the reality is the ball's actually in Harry's court," Larcombe said. "He's the one that's been attacking. So, if those attacks are going to stop, then maybe there's hope down the line that William can build that trust back up with Harry so he knows he can talk to his brother without it being broadcast or podcasted all over the world."

