Prince Harry jokes about going bald during Invictus Games: ‘I’m doomed’

Prince Harry is "doomed" when it comes to his thinning hair.

The Duke of Sussex recently filmed a Dutch TV show to promote the Invictus Games, which are taking place this week in the Netherlands. The British royal is the founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

The 37-year-old and two other men were spotted joking about their receding hairlines.

As Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg was having makeup applied to his forehead, Harry remarked, "You’ve got a lot more to be done there."

The other man joked that it "won’t take a long time" before Harry, who is noticeably losing his red mane, is bald.

Harry replied, "But you’re slower than me. I’m already… I’m doomed."

"We have the same barber, I guess," the man quipped.

Van der Burg said, "We called it a ‘bird’s nest,'" prompting Harry to burst out laughing.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, has also poked fun at his balding head. The Duke of Cambridge, once a teen idol known for his blonde tresses, has accepted his genetics kicking in.

In 2017, the 39-year-old visited a café that was set up by a homeless charity to provide support for those faced with addiction and homelessness.

William took the time to shake hands with the men’s hairdressers next door. He told hairstylist Taz Kabria, "I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business."

Harry recently told Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show that he wanted to return to the United Kingdom with his kids for the queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee but warned that "security issues" could get in the way.

"I don’t know yet. There’s a lot of things, with security issues and everything else," Harry said, adding he was "trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her."

Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his police security on his visits to the U.K. According to Harry's lawyers, the prince wants to bring his children to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and the racist attitudes of the British media.

"Home for me now is — for the time being — it’s in the States," he said. "We’ve been welcomed with open arms. I mean, it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

He said he was enjoying fatherhood: "I’ve always wanted to have my own kids, and now I’ve got two little people who I’m responsible for."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.