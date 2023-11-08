Prince Frederik of Denmark braves public with wife as socialite denies affair rumors

Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife, Princess Mary, are putting on a united front as they’re faced with rumors of infidelity.

On Tuesday night, the couple was spotted at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen alongside Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, and his aunt, Princess Benedikte. The outing occurred on the same day that a socialite denied rumors about a romantic relationship with the future king.

Frederik, 55, and Mary, 51, smiled to the public upon their arrival. At one point, the prince put his hand on his wife’s back as they entered the museum. Mary, seemingly sending a message to the photographers, wore a necklace with the initial "F" for Frederik. She has worn the piece of jewelry on several occasions, including to U.K. King Charles III’s coronation in May.

The Danish royals are hosting the Spanish royals during a three-day state visit to Denmark, which has already sparked headlines for the wrong reasons. Several Spanish outlets have published photos of Frederik with Geneveva Casanova, a Spanish model and philanthropist, during a private trip to Madrid.

During the outing, which took place in late October, the pair toured a Picasso exhibit at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum. They also walked through a park and had dinner together, Hola! Magazine reported.

According to the outlet, a mutual friend was originally supposed to accompany the prince during his visit to Madrid but got sick, reportedly with COVID. The friend then asked Casanova, a known expert in Picasso art, to step in on their behalf and host the royal. The outlet noted that the pair appeared "normally" while out in public and didn’t use sunglasses, scarves or hats to hide their identities.

Rumors of a fling were intensified by tabloids, which prompted Casanova to speak out. The 47-year-old didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the Royal House of Denmark told Fox News Digital: "We do not comment on rumors and insinuations."

The TV personality told Hola! that she won't tolerate the spread of malicious gossip.

"I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederik and me," Casanova told the outlet. "Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner."

"This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy," she added.

Danish news site Dagens.com noted that Frederik’s trip to Madrid occurred while his wife was in New York for United Nations Day.

Casanova, a socialite, was born in Mexico but based in Spain, the outlet reported. She was married to equestrian Cayetano Martínez, the current Count of Salvatierra and Duke of Arjona, from 2005 to 2007.

Frederik and Mary celebrated 19 years of marriage in May. The pair met in 2000 in Australia while the prince was visiting for the Summer Olympics in Sydney. The former Mary Donaldson, an advertising executive, became smitten with "Fred" at a local bar, not realizing she was speaking with the heir to the 1,000-year-old Danish throne, People magazine reported.

The couple had a long-distance courtship before getting engaged in 2004. The couple said "I do" that year. They are parents to four children: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The future king and queen support the current monarch, 83, as full-time royals.