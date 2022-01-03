Prince Albert of Monaco’s four children appear in rare public photo: 'Oh, the places you'll go'

Prince Albert of Monaco’s four children are together in their first public photo.

Jazmin Grimaldi, the royal’s 29-year-old daughter from his brief relationship with American Tamara Rotolo, recently took to Instagram and shared a slideshow of her highlights from 2021. In one brief snap, the actress and singer is seen embracing her half-siblings: Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, as well as Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Grimaldi-Coste is the 18-year-old son of Nicole Coste, who met Albert while working as a flight attendant in 1997. Jacques and Gabriella, both 7, are Albert’s children with his wife, Princess Charlene.

It’s noted that Grimaldi and Grimaldi-Coste are not in the line of succession as Monégasque law requires an heir’s parents to have married. Still, they are both eligible for a portion of their father’s estate. After a lengthy process, Albert acknowledged the paternity of Grimaldi and met his daughter for the first time when she was 11.

PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO IS A ‘WARM AND WELCOMING’ ROYAL WHOSE FOCUS IS ON CHARITY, NOT TABLOID SCRUTINY: PAL

Grimaldi didn’t provide further details about the reunion. However, Gabriella’s baby bangs in the post provide a clue. When Albert, 63, visited Charlene, 43, in South Africa with their twins in August, the matriarch took to Instagram and revealed that their daughter "decided to give herself a haircut."

Back in 2015, Grimaldi opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about meeting her famous father. According to the outlet, Rotolo met Albert in 1991 while vacationing on the Côte d'Azur. After giving birth, Rotolo chose to raise her daughter away from European tabloids in California.

"I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me," Grimaldi told the outlet. "Not having that figure around, I missed that. It’s wonderful that it happened when it did, and we’ve been enjoying a great relationship ever since."

The outlet noted that Grimaldi has been "welcomed warmly" by both Albert and Charlene. She has traveled to Monaco frequently, sometimes accompanied by Rotolo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Grimaldi also shared that she was eager to bond with all of her siblings.

"We like to share family meals, have barbecues, go to the beach, everything a normal family does," she said. "Except with heavy scheduling."

In September 2021, a source told People magazine that it’s Charlene who has encouraged Albert to connect with Grimaldi and Grimaldi-Coste. The insider dismissed rumors that the princess wasn’t supportive of Albert’s relationship with his older children.

"Charlene was really the one that was trying to pull the whole family together," claimed the source.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlene, an Olympic swimmer, married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.