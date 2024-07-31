'Power Rangers' actor wanted for allegedly assaulting man with walker in Idaho parking lot

Hector David Rivera, an actor best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the popular live-action kids’ show "Power Rangers," is wanted in Nampa, Idaho, after allegedly assaulting a man with a walker last Friday, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"[At] about 11:45 in the morning there was a verbal incident that happened in a parking lot in Nampa… over a parking space," police stated.

Authorities said Wednesday, Rivera — whose stage name is Hector David Jr. — pushed a man in his early 60s to the ground, as the victim held a walker.



In the dash cam video obtained by Fox News Digital, Rivera is seen shoving a man in front of a handicapped spot in a public parking lot. The man fell to the ground, while the suspect yelled and pointed fingers at the victim.

Police said the man was not injured at the time of the incident and added that a witness helped the victim from the ground. Rivera then proceeded to drive away in a raised, black four-door truck with a Texas license plate.

Rivera was seen wearing a number twelve New England Patriots football jersey, with red pants and a blue hat that had the letters IFSD printed.

Nampa Police said the investigation is still ongoing and authorities have not been able to locate Rivera since the parking lot incident occurred in front of District 208. Police told Fox News Digital their team is currently working to issue a warrant for his arrest. Rivera has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the on-camera incident.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rivera’s reps for comment.

Rivera's other television credits include "Percy Jackson & The Olympians," according to IMDb.