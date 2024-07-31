Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Power Rangers' actor wanted for allegedly assaulting man with walker in Idaho parking lot

Hector David Rivera starred as the Green Ranger on the children's TV series

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Power Rangers actor allegedly seen knocking down elderly man Video

Power Rangers actor allegedly seen knocking down elderly man

"Power Rangers" actor Hector David Jr. is allegedly seen assaulting an elderly man using a walker in a parking lot. (CREDIT: Nampa Idaho Police Department)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Hector David Rivera, an actor best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the popular live-action kids’ show "Power Rangers," is wanted in Nampa, Idaho, after allegedly assaulting a man with a walker last Friday, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"[At] about 11:45 in the morning there was a verbal incident that happened in a parking lot in Nampa… over a parking space," police stated. 

Authorities said Wednesday, Rivera — whose stage name is Hector David Jr. — pushed a man in his early 60s to the ground, as the victim held a walker.

'POWER RANGERS' STAR JASON DAVID FRANK'S WIFE CONFIRMS CAUSE OF DEATH

'Power Rangers' actor wanted for allegedly assaulting elderly man in Idaho parking lot

"Power Rangers" actor Hector David Rivera is wanted for allegedly assaulting someone in a parking lot. (Getty Images/Nampa Idaho Police)

In the dash cam video obtained by Fox News Digital, Rivera is seen shoving a man in front of a handicapped spot in a public parking lot. The man fell to the ground, while the suspect yelled and pointed fingers at the victim.  

WATCH: ‘POWER RANGERS’ ACTOR SEEN ALLEGEDLY KNOCKING DOWN MAN WITH WALKER

'Power Rangers' actor allegedly seen knocking down man with walker Video

Police said the man was not injured at the time of the incident and added that a witness helped the victim from the ground. Rivera then proceeded to drive away in a raised, black four-door truck with a Texas license plate.

Actor Hector David Jr. red carpet

Rivera starred as the Green Ranger on the children's TV series. (Getty Images)

Rivera was seen wearing a number twelve New England Patriots football jersey, with red pants and a blue hat that had the letters IFSD printed. 

‘POWER RANGERS’ STAR JASON DAVID FRANK DEAD AT 49

Hector David Rivera and cast in Power Rangers

Hector David, Jr., Brittany Pirtle, Najee De-Tiege, Alex Heartman and Erika Fong of Saban's Power Rangers POWER up at San Diego Comic Con.  (Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Saban Brands)

Nampa Police said the investigation is still ongoing and authorities have not been able to locate Rivera since the parking lot incident occurred in front of District 208. Police told Fox News Digital their team is currently working to issue a warrant for his arrest. Rivera has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the on-camera incident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hector David Jr. red carpet

(L-R) Actors Alex Heartman, Brittanny Anne Pirtle, Erika Fong, Hector David and Najee De-Tiege of "Power Rangers Samurai" arrive at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rivera’s reps for comment. 

Rivera's other television credits include "Percy Jackson & The Olympians," according to IMDb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending