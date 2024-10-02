Pop star drops Diddy lyric from concert amid sex trafficking probe

Joe Jonas is the latest star to remove a Sean "Diddy" Combs reference from one of his tracks.

On Sept. 28, Jonas was performing at Paris' LDLC Arena when he changed the lyrics to "Cake by the Ocean." In a fan-captured video, Jonas changed his "Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi" lyric to "Walk for me, baby / I'll be watching you be Naomi."

Jonas' lyric seemingly refers to Diddy's rumored relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s.

Representatives for Jonas, 35, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DIDDY WON'T ACCEPT A PLEA DEAL IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR SEX CRIMES, RAPPER 'BELIEVES HE'S INNOCENT': LAWYER

The Jonas Brothers' star is not the first artist to change their lyrics to exclude a shout-out to Diddy, 54.

In April, Kesha performed her debut hit single "Tik Tok" without the infamous line "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." The singer changed the lyric to "Wake up in the morning feeling like, f--- P. Diddy."

In August, Kesha, 37, revealed that she made the lyric change permanent.

"TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited," Kesha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She continued, "I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting my fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding."

Diddy was arrested Sept. 16 and charged the following day with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper entered a not guilty plea hours after an indictment detailing his alleged sex crimes was unsealed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice , even after offering a $50 million bail proposal package, which included GPS monitoring at his home on Miami's Star Island. Diddy's team attempted to show the judge that he is not a flight risk.

Authorities alleged that Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diddy and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'freak offs.'"

According to the indictment, Diddy often provided IV fluids to his victims after "freak offs" to recover from physical exertion and drug use.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.