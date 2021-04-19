Petition to cancel Colton Underwood show over past harassment claims gets over 21,000 signatures

Harassment allegations against former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood have led to over 21,000 people signing a petition for Netflix to cancel an upcoming show about him.

The Change.org petition, which has over 21,000 signatures as of this writing, exclusively critiques Underwood’s treatment of his ex, Cassie Randolph — and not his recent announcement that he is gay. Randolph, 25, was granted a restraining order in 2020 against Underwood, 29, although she later dropped it.

"Colton is a former bachelor lead who stalked his final pick, Cassie Randolph. He placed a tracker on her car, sent her and her friends anonymous threatening texts, and was even seen standing outside her window extremely late in the night, resulting in her brother attempting to de-escalate the situation," claims the petition, which was started by an anonymous user. "Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way. Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior."

Last week, after Underwood came out as gay in a "Good Morning America" interview, Variety reported that the former NFL player is getting his own reality show. "Colton began filming prior to going on ‘Good Morning America,’" a source told Page Six of a documentary Underwood had reportedly been working on prior to the interview. "The docuseries has been in the works for a few weeks."

"Bachelor" fans immediately reinvigorated their calls for a gay season of "The Bachelor" after Underwood’s announcement about his sexuality. Should it come to fruition, however, many on social media feel strongly that Underwood should not lead it.

"To everyone saying he should get another season and be the first gay bachelor — are you forgetting how he treated Cassie?? That he put a literal tracker on her car??" wrote one Twitter critic.

Neither Netflix nor Underwood immediately responded to The Post’s request for comment.

