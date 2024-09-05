Paula Abdul cancels tour due to injuries

Straight up - Paula Abdul cannot keep dancing.

Known for her killer dance moves, Abdul has canceled her upcoming Canadian tour due to unknown injuries.

Although the former "American Idol" judge was deeply apologetic to her fans in the announcement shared on social media, she offered little insight into the pain she has been experiencing.

PAULA ABDUL SUES 'AMERICAN IDOL' EXECUTIVE PRODUCER NIGEL LYTHGOE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

"It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained. In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story," she wrote.

"After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Abdul relayed her disappointment about missing an opportunity to connect with fans, writing, "I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart. I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together. I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."

Abdul assured fans they would be refunded for their ticket purchases. A representative for the performer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Abdul, 62, has currently been on tour with New Kids on the Block, appearing as one of two special guests on their "Magic Summer Tour." She was supposed to open for Boyz II Men at the Hollywood Bowl next weekend.

Abdul has continued to focus on touring since making shocking sexual assault allegations against "American Idol" executive producer, Nigel Lythgoe.

In a lawsuit filed in December 2023, Abdul alleged that Lythgoe, 75, sexually assaulted her twice during her stints as a judge on both "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement, Lythgoe said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"However, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

Lythgoe referenced Abdul's "history of erratic behavior," but admitted he couldn't "understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.