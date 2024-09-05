Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Paula Abdul cancels tour due to injuries

Abdul's "Straight Up! To Canada" tour was scheduled to begin this month

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Paula Abdul sues former 'American Idol' producer for alleged sexual assault Video

Paula Abdul sues former 'American Idol' producer for alleged sexual assault

Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl joins 'Fox News Live' with the latest on allegations ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe sexually assaulted Paula Abdul.

Straight up - Paula Abdul cannot keep dancing.

Known for her killer dance moves, Abdul has canceled her upcoming Canadian tour due to unknown injuries.

Although the former "American Idol" judge was deeply apologetic to her fans in the announcement shared on social media, she offered little insight into the pain she has been experiencing. 

Paula Abdul in a black leather leotard and fish net tights puts her arms across her chest while performing on stage

Paula Abdul is canceling her upcoming Canadian tour. She was supposed to make two stops in the United States - in Alaska and North Dakota - during that span, too. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

"It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained. In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story," she wrote.

"After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

Paula Abdul attends smiles in a black strapless dress with long sleeves

Paula Abdul was scheduled to kick off her "Straight Up! To Canada" tour on Sept. 21. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Abdul relayed her disappointment about missing an opportunity to connect with fans, writing, "I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart. I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together. I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."

Abdul assured fans they would be refunded for their ticket purchases. A representative for the performer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Paula Abdul smiles directly at the camera in a blue dress and white shawl

Paula Abdul did not disclose what her injuries are. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Abdul, 62, has currently been on tour with New Kids on the Block, appearing as one of two special guests on their "Magic Summer Tour." She was supposed to open for Boyz II Men at the Hollywood Bowl next weekend.

Abdul has continued to focus on touring since making shocking sexual assault allegations against "American Idol" executive producer, Nigel Lythgoe.

Paula Abdul with a bright yellow/gold jacket on performs on stage with dancers surrounding her

Paula Abdul performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 27, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

In a lawsuit filed in December 2023, Abdul alleged that Lythgoe, 75, sexually assaulted her twice during her stints as a judge on both "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement, Lythgoe said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues."

Paula Abdul in a red gown looks directly at the camera split Nigel Lythgoe wears a grey scarf and looks serious on the carpet

Paula Abdul made sexual assault allegations against television producer Nigel Lythgoe in December 2023. The British executive has denied the accusation. (Getty)

"However, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for." 

Lythgoe referenced Abdul's "history of erratic behavior," but admitted he couldn't "understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

