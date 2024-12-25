Paris Hilton strips down for racy Christmas photoshoot: ‘My presence is a present’

Paris Hilton left little to the imagination on Christmas.

The hotel heiress appeared in a racy photoshoot for the holidays by posing with a giant red bow over her body, matching fingerless red gloves and not much else.

The reality TV star told her nearly 27 million followers on Instagram that she’s the biggest present under the tree this year.

"All wrapped up and ready to sliv this holiday season," the 43-year-old captioned a series of sizzling snaps.

The mother of two also posted a video set to Ariana Grande’s "Santa Tell Me." She is seen swiveling her hips surrounded by giant hot pink gifts.

"My presence is a present," she captioned the post.

Hilton received plenty of praise on social media for her seductive holiday look.

"Loveeeee," captioned "Baywatch" star Carmen Electra.

"Love you showing moms can do it all and be it all!" gushed Hilton’s husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum.

"Real life Jessica Rabbit!!!" captioned one user.

"Barbie Paris," chimed another.

"Most gorgeous mama ever!!" shared one user.

But not everyone welcomed Hilton’s shoot with open arms.

"I love you to death but def don’t care to see you this way," one user wrote. "This should have been just for your husband to see."

"Your kids will see this one day," commented one viewer.

"Omg I thought she had grown up," wrote another.

Hilton has been enjoying a simpler life these days. The media personality and Reum welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate in Jan. 2023. Less than a year later, they welcomed a daughter named London in November 2023.

Hilton and Reum said "I do" in November 2021.

"I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have," she previously told People magazine. "… I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my [firstborn] baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."

Hilton also told the outlet after she welcomed her son, she quickly learned the importance of "saying no."

"I'm constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don't want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones," Hilton explained. "He's my everything, so I always put him first."

Hilton also noted that her growing family has received plenty of support.

"… I’m always calling my mom and my sister for advice," said Hilton. "I’m really lucky that I’m so close with my family, so I have such a big support group."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer also told the outlet she’s so excited that she and her siblings are becoming parents around the same time.

"It's just so cute to see this next generation of cousins," she said. "It reminds me of when my sister and I and our cousins were all growing up together."