Paris Hilton heats up Christmas with new photos: 'Are you on the naughty or nice list?'

Paris Hilton is getting into the holiday spirit.

The "Paris In Love" star recently shared photos of herself posing in red lingerie and a diamond necklace to celebrate the festive season. In some photos, she is posing in front of her Christmas tree, others are in front of her fireplace. She sports a Santa hat in one of the shots.

"The holidays have never been so HOT! Sleighing all #Slivmas!," she captioned the series of photos, taken by photographer Kevin Ostajewski. "Are you on the naughty or nice list? #ThatsHot."

Fans in the comments section couldn't keep from sending Hilton some love, one writing, "Paris, THATS HOT! Literally."

PARIS HILTON SLAMS TROLLS TARGETING SON'S APPEARANCE AFTER POSTING NEW PHOTOS: 'CRUEL AND HATEFUL'

Another wrote, "Melting Christmas one outfit at a time that’s hot," with the addition of a few fire emojis.

In one of the photos, Hilton poses with what appears to be a bedazzled Hello Kitty mirror. Hilton has been associated with Hello Kitty since the early days of her career. She was often photographed with merchandise and handbags, even attending the brand's 35th anniversary party in 2009.

APP UESERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

This is Hilton's first Christmas as a mother of two. She welcomed her son, Phoenix, in January 2023 and surprised fans when she announced the birth of her daughter, London, in November 2023.

The "Simple Life" star spoke with iHeartRadio earlier this month about how excited she is for the holiday season.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I feel like I'm on top of the world. I've never been happier," she said. "My babies are so precious and sweet, and it's just so special to have our first holidays together. And I can't wait for Christmas morning with my little ones."

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, are looking forward to passing on traditions from their childhoods to their own children as they get older.

"We have a family tradition of making gingerbread houses, so I'm so excited to do that," Hilton explained. "Obviously, they're too little right now. Phoenix is only 10 months, and London is only a few weeks old, but next Christmas, we'll be making gingerbread houses.

"This Christmas we'll do Carter's. He has a family tradition of all wearing matching onesies, so I got some really cute ones from Posh Peanut."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reum and Hilton tied the knot in November 2021, and, according to Hilton, the two were immediately hounded with questions about when they were planning to start their family.

In an Instagram story posted in November 2022, the "Stars are Blind" singer explained she and Reum "wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple" before starting their family in 2023, which she said was always the plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" she also wrote in the post. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then (sic) becoming a mom in 2023!"