Pants-less Mariah Carey flaunts body and flouts decorum in Las Vegas

Mariah Carey has always enjoyed making bold fashion statements, and at her first appearance as a DJ at 1Oak nightclub in Las Vegas, she went for the less-is-more look.

The superstar singer, who is engaged to marry Australian billionaire James Packer, stepped out to the event on Sunday night in a skimpy black, lace lingerie getup that included a garter belt, fishnet stockings and black heels. The getup was topped by a short leather jacket, for the sake of modesty.

Pants were not part of her evening's plans, it seemed.

Carey, 46, seemed to be enjoying the "oohs" and "aahs" that her outfit received as she posed for photos on the red carpet. If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

However, some didn't like her stunt.

Fashion expert Jene Luciani told Fox 411 that Carey is too good for something like that.

“Personally, I found it to be a little distasteful. Lingerie detailing is very in right now, but Mariah took it too far and far too literally!” she said.

