‘Oogum Boogum Song’ singer Brenton Wood dead at 83

Brenton Wood, the soul singer behind songs like "The Oogum Boogum Song" and "Gimme Little Sign" has died at 83.

Wood’s family confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

"Our family would like to thank each of dad’s fans for the outpouring of love they’ve shown. He loved and treasured you all, and you’re all showing that you loved him back!" they wrote.

They continued, "A few years after recording his major hits, dad said that his record label took everything and left him only with his name — Brenton Wood. Thank you for showing how much that name means!"

In 1967, Wood landed his first hit with "The Oogum Boogum Song," which reached No. 19 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He followed that with his biggest hit, "Gimme Little Sign," reaching No. 9 on the pop charts.

"He described his writing style as ‘personal,’ defying mainstream ethnic and musical stereotypes. However he was most proud of his artistic reinvention during the 1980s and 1990s," his family’s statement read. "Newfound onstage fame during this period secured his place in the popular culture universe, as a founder of the ‘oldies but goodies’ movement."

Born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, Louisiana, Wood moved to San Pedro, California with his family as a child, later settling Compton, California.

The family noted, "Dad often credited his success during these years to his dedicated base of ‘hometown' fans, and he loved connecting with them as much as possible. He was especially committed to performing locally in his hometown of Southern California -- and the West, where he cultivated so much support over the years. He loved meeting his fans on their own turf, and wanted to give back the love he felt as their ‘hometown’ superstar."

Wood embarked on a farewell tour, "Catch You On The Rebound: The Last Tour," in 2024, named after his 1967 song. The tour paused at one point while the singer was hospitalized in May.

In a statement to Variety, Wood’s manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, stated that Wood died from natural causes surrounded by his family at his home in Moreno Valley, CA. According to Gallegos, his final words were, "Catch you on the rebound."

In their statement, Wood’s family said, "Reflecting on music and his career recently, dad said it’s ‘all about memories.’ We hope he’s given you as many unforgettable ones as he has us."