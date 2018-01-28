Omarosa joins 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Just a month after her rocky White House exit, former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman will be joining the cast of CBS’ debut season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” the network announced Sunday.

Omarosa resigned from the Trump administration in December. Now it looks like she's going from the White House to the “Big Brother” house.

The reality TV show will include a number of celebs living “in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.”

Of course, Omarosa’s appearance on the show won’t be her first foray into reality television. She rose to prominence with President Trump as a two-time contestant on NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

Others stars set to join the new celebrity-edition cast include Shannon Elizabeth, “Real Housewife” Brandi Glanville, Keisha Knight Pulliam, and Mark McGrath.

The show is scheduled to premiere on CBS on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Wall Street Journal reported that her White House departure was abrupt — describing her exit as confrontational — but the Secret Service pushed back on the report.

An unnamed White House official told the Journal that Manigault Newman was “physically dragged and escorted off the campus.” The Secret Service issued a statement the next day saying it was “not involved in the termination process or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual’s pass which grants access to the complex.”