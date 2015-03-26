Nutrisystem Drops Lawrence Taylor as Spokesman

Weight loss company Nutrisystem has ended its relationship with Lawrence Taylor in light of the rape charge for the former New York Giants linebacker and Dancing with the Stars contestant.



Lawrence Taylor pleads not guilty to rape charge



Taylor, who became one of several celebrity spokesmen for Nutrisystem in March 2009, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of third-degree rape and patronizing a prostitute in the third degree.



"We are shocked and saddened by these very serious allegations against Lawrence Taylor," a Nutrisystem spokesperson told CNN in a statement. "Based on the severity of these allegations, Nutrisystem has made the decision to sever our relationship with Mr. Taylor effective immediately."



Taylor, 51, is accused of paying $300 to engage in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old, Ramapo, N.Y., police Chief Peter Brower said at a news conference Thursday. Taylor's attorney, Arthur Aidala, has denied the charges and told CNN he will fight them.



"My client did not have sex with anybody. Period," Aidala said. "Lawrence Taylor did not rape anybody."



