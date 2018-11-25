Expand / Collapse search
Nicole Kidman recalls active shooter situation near the shoot of her LAPD movie

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
Actress Nicole Kidman had an active shooter scare on the set of a movie.

Nicole Kidman had to “hit the floor” when there was an active shooter near a location where she was filming her upcoming movie “Destroyer.”

Kidman revealed details on the shoot during a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London.

“We were in South Central LA shooting and they were like, ‘Get inside, there’s a shooter, a live shooter,’ ” she recounted. “I’m like, ‘What?’ I’ve got the [prop] gun and I’m out on the street and they dragged me in, and I hit the floor because there was a shooter and helicopters.”

The movie stars Kidman as an LAPD detective.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.