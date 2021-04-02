'The Chosen' depicts Biblical characters' interactions with Jesus

Just in time for Easter, Season One of "The Chosen" is streaming on Fox Nation, with stories and characters viewers will recognize from the Gospels.

The season consists of eight episodes, and by episode seven, viewers have been introduced to many prominent Biblical characters - like Jesus' diciples Simon and Andrew, Matthew the tax collector, and the Pharisee Nicodemus.

The episode focuses on two key events at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry: his calling of Matthew to be a disciple, and his first night meeting with Nicodemus - both events brought to life in a way only the creators of "The Chosen" can.

In creating the series, American filmmaker Dallas Jenkins chose to dramatize the story of Jesus, adding characters and events that are not found in scripture, but that add depth and cultural background to well-known narratives.

WHAT TO WATCH ON FOX NATION THIS EASTER WEEKEND

One such interaction is a visit Matthew the tax collector takes to see his mother, who the viewer soon learns he has not seen in quite some time. Her despair upon seeing her son, and refusal to ask him for financial assistance, clearly illustrates the historical and cultural distain for tax collectors - who were viewed at the time as robbing from the Jews.

The show also puts into context Nicodemus first meeting with Jesus, found in John 3. Early on in the episode, the show depicts an interaction between Nicodemus and a Roman official, an interaction that is not found in the Bible, but serves to bring to light the distain the Romans had for the "preacher."

Each episode of "The Chosen," currently streaming on "Fox Nation," gives viewers a similarly unique perspective on the life of Jesus, bringing the characters to life through laughter, friendship, and tears.

The show was originally released in December of 2019, with Season One coming to Fox Nation just last week. Season Two is set to air on April 4th, Easter Sunday, on the show’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on the show’s stand-alone streaming app.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.