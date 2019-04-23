Netflix releasing documentary following AOC, other progressive women running for Congress in 2018

In May, Netflix will release a documentary that follows four progressive, female candidates trying to overtake the Democratic establishment during the 2018 midterm elections.

Titled "Knock Down the House," the film will focus on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Amy Vilela of Nevada, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Jean Swearengin of West Virginia.

"Without political experience or corporate money, they build a movement of insurgent candidates challenging powerful incumbents in Congress," the film's website reads. "Their efforts result in a legendary upset."

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the documentary includes footage that she and the other three women agreed to shoot during their campaigns. The trailer, which Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted on Monday, shows the Democratic representative appearing to describe how daring she was in challenging an establishment candidate like former Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.

"We're doing something very controversial. People say 'How dare you mount a challenge to someone who is so established?'" the freshman congresswoman says while dramatic music plays in the background. During another part of the documentary, she adds that she isn't a "rational person."

"If I were a rational person, I would have dropped out of this race a long time ago," she said in the trailer.

The movie, which Vox described as "obviously a liberal feel-good movie," focuses on progressives, according to the trailer, rather than the broader field of female candidates during the election.

Documentarian Rachel Lears started pursuing the project the day after Trump's election. In the trailer above, as well as another posted to the film's Facebook page, Ocasio-Cortez and the others are portrayed as fighters who others "underestimate." "When someone looks at me, the bias would be to not take me seriously until I open my mouth," she said, smiling.

"People try to use the fact that I'm a black woman to hold me back," then-candidate Cori Bush says in one of the teasers.

The documentary came on the heels of another, shorter video in which Ocasio-Cortez portrayed herself as a visionary whose "Green New Deal" helps rescue the United States' economy from the effects of climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez's presence in the Democratic Party has caused somewhat of a rift with leadership which has dismissed the New York congresswoman and others as "like five people." But Ocasio-Cortez, along with newcomer Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have captured a significant amount of media attention since taking office.

Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez have already thrown themselves into a battle that seemed to divide the Democratic Party before the 2020 election. While more progressive politicians like those two and Warren have pushed impeaching Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have been more hesitant.