Netflix casts Victoria Pedretti in ‘You’ Season 2

Netflix has cast “The Haunting of Hill House” actress Victoria Pedretti as the female lead in the second season of its hit thriller “You”.

Pedretti, 23, is slated to play Love Quinn, a chef-hopeful who works as a produce manager at a “high-end” grocery store in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

Unlike the first season’s female lead, Guinevere Beck — who is played by Elizabeth Lail — Quinn has no interest in social media. Rather, she is focused on “leading an interesting life,” according to the publication, which added her character is going through “deep grief” when she’s first introduced to actor Penn Badgley’s obsessive, stalker character: Joe Goldberg.

Pedretti, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon University less than two years ago, is primarily known for her role in Netflix’s horror series “The Haunting of Hill House,” where she plays Eleanor Crain. She also has a spot in the yet-to-be-released Quentin Tarantino film “Once upon a Time in Hollywood,” among other roles, according to the publication.