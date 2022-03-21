Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’ name-drops Alec Baldwin: A look at how the actor is tied to the streamer’s crime doc

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary "Bad Vegan" name-drops Alec Baldwin as it explores the actor's relationship with the show's main subject, Sarma Melngailis.

The documentary focuses on the story of Sarma, who previously owned Pure Food and Wine in New York City. The former restaurant owner opened up about meeting Baldwin in the very first episode of the four-part documentary series.

"I met Alec Baldwin at the restaurant," Sarma explained in the episode. "We talked a lot on the phone and via email. Sometimes when you meet somebody, and you feel like you already knew them, it kind of felt like that with him."

While Sarma seemingly was focused on a friendship with Baldwin, journalist Allen Salkin thought the actor had a crush on her.

"My understanding of her relationship with Alec Baldwin is that he was a regular customer at the restaurant, and that, like a lot of the gentlemen who went there, he had a bit of a crush on Sarma," he said in the documentary.

"When Alec was talking to her about wanting to have somebody important in his life, she would, instead of offering herself as that potential person, um, suggest that maybe he should adopt a dog."

As she was sending links to Baldwin about adopting a dog, she ended up rescuing a dog of her own, Leon.

Sarma expressed "a little bit of regret" that her relationship with Baldwin never progressed.

"I had never gone any further with Alec because I was in a relationship," she admitted in the documentary. "And then it was like a few months later, we split up anyway, and then Alec ends up with somebody. I had always kind of felt like, you know, he's a lot older than I am. But then he ends up with somebody who's like way younger than me."

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Baldwin ended up with his now-wife Hilaria, whom he met one night at Sarma's restaurant.

Baldwin shared a photo of himself and Hilaria on social media explaining how the two met.

"8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening. My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely."

Baldwin and Hilaria got married in 2012.

Sarma ended up meeting Shane Fox, who was allegedly formerly known as Anthony Strangis. She reportedly had noticed someone by the social media name of @DiscipleofTodd who went by names like "Mr. Fox." Per, Sarma's camp "Mr. Fox was Strangis," Vanity Fair reported in 2016. The account and Baldwin had short conversations over Twitter, and apparently to Sarma, it appeared they knew each other.

According to Vanity Fair, Hilaria was also allegedly a part of these Twitter interactions. However, Strangis' lawyer has denied the whole social media situation, per the outlet. Ultimately, Sarma eventually formed a relationship with Strangis — who ended up taking over $1 million from Sarma.

"It sort of seemed like this, 'Okay, well, I got Leon because of Alec. And then Alec met Hilaria at my restaurant. And now it just ... it's fitting that I now meet this guy via Alec.' It sort of seemed like it all made sense."

It is not clear what the actual connection between Baldwin and Strangis — if at all — is.

Sarma and Strangis both took plea deals with Sarma spending four months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing over $200,000 from an investor. She also pleaded guilty to grand larceny, conspiring to defraud and criminal tax fraud at the time. Strangis spent a year in jail and was later sentenced to five years of probation.