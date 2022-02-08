Nelly apologizes after sexually explicit video is shared on social media account: ‘Never meant to go public'

Nelly has apologized after a sexually explicit video was shared on his social media account.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old singer's Instagram Story had a video of him receiving oral sex from a woman.

It wasn't long before the R&B crooner noticed the video and took the post down. The "Hot In Herre" singer issued a statement via his rep to Fox News Digital after removing the clip from his social media.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family. This is unwanted publicity for her/them," he said. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

The singer's team told Fox News Digital that they are concerned that Nelly was hacked as they're investigating a breach that they fear could also see his financial information, personal documents and passwords end up online somewhere.

This isn't Nelly's first scandal, as he was accused of sexually assaulting a fan in 2017 after a concert in Essex.

An anonymous British woman accused Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., of sexually assaulting her in his dressing room after a concert performance at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend, BBC News reported at the time.

However, in 2019, U.K. prosecutors dropped the case against the rapper after the woman allegedly refused to cooperate.

At the time, Nelly said he was "very thankful to the U.K. police for thoroughly investigating the false allegations against" him.

"I stand with women and real survivors and can’t wait to just focus on what I love: family, music and reconnecting with the fans that have stood by me through these turbulent times," he added.

