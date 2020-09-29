Naya Rivera's sister says she's 'showing up' for her nephew amid reports she's moving in with his dad

Naya Rivera's sister says she’s “showing up” for the late actress’ 5-year-old son.

Nickayla Rivera, the younger sister of the late “Glee” star, took to Instagram to explain that she doesn’t care how things may look as reports indicate she’s moved in with her sister’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, for the sole purpose of taking care of her nephew, Josey.

Rivera died two months ago in an accidental drowning incident while spending time with her son at Lake Piru near Los Angeles. She was the subject of a lengthy search effort after going missing while swimming with Josey before her body was finally recovered.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Nickayla has been stepping in since her sister’s death to help take care of Josey and fill in some of the duties that his mom would have otherwise handled. After playing a very active role in Josey’s life since the death of her sister, Nickayla and Dorsey reportedly made the decision to move in together. However, a source tells the outlet that their living arrangement is not in any way romantic. It’s entirely a decision made to benefit the child during a difficult transition period in all their lives.

“In the darkest times of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family,” Nickayla wrote on her Instagram Stories, seemingly responding to the reports. “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

She added: “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, and never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Naya and Dorsey finalized their divorce in 2018 after nearly four years of marriage. She wrote in her 2016 memoir titled, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up,” that her son was “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him."