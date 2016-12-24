Naya Rivera Puts Boob Job Rumors To Rest In New Bikini Shoot

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Naya Rivera made headlines recently after posting a picture on Instagram that made it seem like she had breast enhancement surgery.

But the 27-year-old “Glee” star looked all natural at the Bongo and MTVU Spring Break Party over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Sporting a black two-piece, the stunning – now – blonde showed her toned body and proportioned assets, effectively putting to rest any rumors that she got a boob job.

According to E! News, the Puerto Rican-German beauty was dressed head-to-toe in Bongo gear and was seen sipping on a coconut drink, playing around with a beach ball and soaking up some sun near the pool.

Rivera fueled Internet speculation recently after posting a busty photo of herself on the beach with fiancé rapper Big Sean.

However, sources close to the actress strongly denied any truth to the rumors, saying her enhanced cleavage was simply the result of a well-padded swimsuit top.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino