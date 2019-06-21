MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle pokes fun at Trump's 'Obama-like' Iran strike reversal

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle had some fun at the expense of President Trump on Friday over his dramatic last-minute decision to call off a retaliatory strike on Iran, something she said was "Obama-like."

Ruhle was speaking with "Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd, who sat down with the president earlier in the day and offered his takeaways from his interview regarding the ongoing tensions with Iran.

"Here's my impression... I don't think he ever planned on giving the green light," Todd speculated. "He doesn't say that, but he seems to be inching away from that the entire time. You could see it yesterday."

Todd then compared Trump's restraint on Iran to former President Barack Obama's "red line" on Syria, where he vowed to take action if Syrian dictator Bashir al-Assad used chemical weapons on his people but did not retaliate when Assad crossed that line. The comparison struck Ruhle, who told him he's "buried the lede."

“What you said right there was the president’s worst nightmare,” Ruhle reacted. “You said it was reminiscent of Barack Obama.”

The MSNBC anchor explained how Trump's foreign policy has often been described as the "reverse" of Obama's.

“What he’s doing in this situation is Obama-like, isn’t that stunning?” Ruhle exclaimed.

In the interview scheduled to air on Sunday, Trump explained that he never gave the "final order" after hearing that approximately 150 Iranians would have likely been killed from the strike.