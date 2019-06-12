MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asks if Trump could be reported as a 'security threat' following ABC interview

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle questioned whether President Trump could be reported to the authorities as a "security threat" following his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

In the interview, Trump said he would be willing to listen to foreign governments if they approached him with information on a political rival, adding that he would not necessarily contact the FBI if such an approach was made.

Trump's remarks sparked outrage among Democrats and other critics, including Ruhle, who was guest-hosting "All In with Chris Hayes."

Ruhle pointed to a tweet from writer Tom Nichols, who insisted that the people who surround someone who interacts with a foreign agent without informing the FBI "would be required" to report them as a "security threat."

"If any USG employee with a clearance declared 'Why yes, I'd talk to a foreign agent and not talk to the FBI,' not only would that person be in violation of security requirements, but the people around that person would be required to report him or her as a security threat," Nichols tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a panel discussion, Ruhle posed the question about the president potentially being a "security threat."

"Is the president going to be reported as a security threat after that interview?" Ruhle asked.

While the panel didn't directly answer the question, each sounded the alarms that Trump's remarks are "sending a message" to foreign governments that it's "open season" for them to interfere in U.S. elections.