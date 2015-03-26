Minka Kelly and Derek Jeter Call It Quits

Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has reportedly separated from his actress girlfriend Minka Kelly after three years, JustJared.com first reported.

Kelly's rep later confirmed the split to People Magazine.

"They care about each other and it was amicable," a source told the magazine Friday. "They're still friends."

Kelly, 31, was seen cheering alongside Jeter's family last month at Yankee Stadium when the shortstop got his 3,000th hit.

The couple, who tried to keep a low profile, were often the subject of marriage rumors.

Jeter has a history of dating stunning women, and has been romantically linked with Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba and Scarlett Johansson among his bevy of beauties.

Kelly is starring in this fall's reboot of "Charlie's Angels."