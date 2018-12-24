Miley Cyrus reached out to Ariana Grande after Pete Davidson split

Miley Cyrus revealed earlier this month she reached out to Ariana Grande after the "thank u, next" singer's split from then-fiance Pete Davidson.

Cyrus appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" on Dec. 12 and told the host she wrote Grande after the pop star and the comedian broke off their brief engagement.

"I'm an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes," Cyrus told Howard Stern.

"I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes. I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit."

Grande replied to Cyrus with a cloud emoji. Cyrus said, "It all said everything."

"I think she was saying, 'I'm okay, and I'm here. … Thank you for thinking of me.' That's what I think it meant,” she said during the interview.

Cyrus and Grande's friendship goes back a few years. The two performed a cover of "Don't Dream It's Over" in 2015, according to People. Cyrus also appeared at the Manchester concert attack benefit concert.