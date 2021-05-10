Melinda Gates shares sweet Mother's Day throwback amid divorce from estranged husband Bill Gates

Melinda Gates celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of herself with her three kids and reflecting on what the holiday means to moms everywhere.

The philanthropist took to Twitter on Sunday as people far and wide celebrated the holiday to show off her own family. She posted a throwback photo of herself sitting in a field and smiling with her three kids Phoebe, 18, Rory, 21 and Jennifer, 25 when they were younger.

"I love being their mother," Gates, 56, tweeted along with the snap. "Whatever Mother's Day means to you—a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience—I hope your day is a meaningful one."

Noticeably absent from the photo was Melinda’s estranged husband and the father of the three youngsters, Bill Gates, 65. The duo shocked the world earlier this month when they announced that they are getting a divorce after being together for more than 27 years.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announced in a joint statement on May 3. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

A source recently told People that Bill and Melinda’s split was the result of "a combo of things" that ultimately led them to the decision to go their separate ways after being separated in private for a while.

Several reports revealed that it was Melinda who pulled the trigger on the divorce from the Microsoft co-founder and in her official court filing, indicated that the two had already set a separation agreement in place.

The insider relayed to People that the agreement was their way of keeping things as civil and private as possible. The pair also plan to further their working relationship at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Nobody is going to want to invite more scrutiny because it'll hurt their credibility," the source maintained to the publication. "I don't think they're so angry that anybody wants to take each other down, like you sometimes see. [Melinda is] not incentivized for that."

